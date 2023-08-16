1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.