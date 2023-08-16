1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after buying an additional 593,680 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after buying an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after acquiring an additional 362,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,755 shares of company stock worth $3,954,300. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

