190 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by 25 LLC

25 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $188.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

