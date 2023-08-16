237,935 Shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Bought by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,869,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $89,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,698. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $659.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $27,155.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,897.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

