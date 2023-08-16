2,466 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672,221 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,034 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,286,000 after buying an additional 226,198 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after buying an additional 141,160 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 84.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 122,897 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $90.49. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

