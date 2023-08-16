2,939 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 230.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $506.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $507.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

