51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

