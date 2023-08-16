89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Down 6.7%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63. 265,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,615,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETNB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

89bio Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $646,938 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

