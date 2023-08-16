Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $47.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.63, with a volume of 299996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,221 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.
