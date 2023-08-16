abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Announces Dividend of $0.32

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3221 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
abrdn Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of abrdn stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. abrdn has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.15.
abrdn Company Profile
