Acala Token Price Tops $0.0525 on Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $40.50 million and $2.18 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018506 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013946 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,111.67 or 1.00013517 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,391,666 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 771,391,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05264595 USD and is down -9.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,500,898.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars.

