Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $309.31. 387,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.58 and a 200 day moving average of $290.01. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.