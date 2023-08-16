Achain Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $189,706.76 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002537 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002190 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002625 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

