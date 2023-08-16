Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Short Interest Update

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamas One

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamas One stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Adamas One as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas One Price Performance

Shares of JEWL stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. Adamas One has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

About Adamas One

Adamas One ( NASDAQ:JEWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

