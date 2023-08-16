Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Gifford Fong Associates’ 10th Largest Position

Gifford Fong Associates trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,259 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.7% of Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after buying an additional 2,457,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after acquiring an additional 387,696 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,579,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.53. 15,194,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,643,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

