AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Trading Down 1.3%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US hotels, resorts, cruise lines and their sub-industries. BEDZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

