Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Evercore ISI

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE:A opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $113.28 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,830,344,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,990,000 after buying an additional 253,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,008,000 after buying an additional 511,874 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

