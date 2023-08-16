Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $19.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Agiliti alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGTI

Agiliti Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $475,926.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 900,890 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 13,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $235,682.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $475,926.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,558,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,939 shares of company stock worth $3,326,497 over the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

About Agiliti

(Get Free Report

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.