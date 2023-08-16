AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Short Interest Update

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AirTrip Stock Performance
EOVBF opened at C$13.00 on Wednesday. AirTrip has a 1 year low of C$13.00 and a 1 year high of C$13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.00.
About AirTrip
