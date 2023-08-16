Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.85

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 41143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

