Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Down 64.7 %

Shares of TCRT stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCRT. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laidlaw cut shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

