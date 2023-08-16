Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 64.7 %

Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCRT shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Alaunos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Laidlaw cut Alaunos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

