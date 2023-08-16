Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,828,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,058. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -4.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

