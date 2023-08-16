Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.73. 726,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,548. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $108.81 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,340,000 after buying an additional 433,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after buying an additional 1,923,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

