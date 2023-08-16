Algorand Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $815.49 million and $63.21 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00039513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027179 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,825,705,617 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.