Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Up 8.1% in July

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.64. 850,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $60.17.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALSN

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,790 shares of company stock worth $386,390. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 474,287 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.