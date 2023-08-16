Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 11,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 424.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. 2,377,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,667. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

