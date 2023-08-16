Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $350.00

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.44), with a volume of 253802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367.50 ($4.66).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 530 ($6.72) to GBX 580 ($7.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 560 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.34) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 411.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 435.83. The company has a market capitalization of £427.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2,450.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,333.33%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

