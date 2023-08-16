Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $192.50

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $192.50 and last traded at $192.50, with a volume of 18715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $197.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.07. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $30.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

