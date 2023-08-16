Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 2.9 %

AAMC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 154,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,726. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $103.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Activity

Altisource Asset Management ( NYSE:AAMC ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,537,638.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

