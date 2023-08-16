American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 1,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.21.
American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33.
American Century Quality Preferred ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Preferred ETF
American Century Quality Preferred ETF Company Profile
The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Century Quality Preferred ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.