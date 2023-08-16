American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 1,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Preferred ETF

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000.

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

