American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

