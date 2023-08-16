American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 648,400 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 612,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in American States Water by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in American States Water by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.29. 130,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,444. American States Water has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

