Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $28.57 Per Share

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $28.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $28.48. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $29.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $34.42 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $336.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after buying an additional 502,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432,623 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

