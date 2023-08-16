Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $266.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.31 and its 200-day moving average is $234.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

