Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. 1,111,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,209. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $121,017.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,772.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 181,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,007,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after acquiring an additional 778,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,487,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 260,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

