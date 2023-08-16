Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. 1,111,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,209. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.
In other news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $121,017.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,772.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
