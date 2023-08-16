Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

AMPH stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 413,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $465,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 11,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $509,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,699.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $465,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,371. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.