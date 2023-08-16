AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.59. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 1,149,681 shares traded.

AMTD Digital Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of AMTD Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HKD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the second quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

