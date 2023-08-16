Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.14.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insider Activity

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

