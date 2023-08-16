Analysts Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target at $98.20

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

