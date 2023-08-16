Analyzing Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) & Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) and Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Zentek has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.92, indicating that its stock price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zentek and Artemis Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $50,000.00 2,846.56 -$10.90 million ($0.08) -17.88 Artemis Therapeutics $310,000.00 126.49 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Artemis Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek.

This table compares Zentek and Artemis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -44.21% -40.06% Artemis Therapeutics -299.54% N/A -425.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zentek and Artemis Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Zentek beats Artemis Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops new treatments for serious and life-threatening infections. It Includes cytomegalovirus and malaria. The company was founded on April 22, 1997 and was headquartered in New York, NY.

