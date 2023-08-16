Anglo American plc Declares Dividend of $0.55 (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Anglo American Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,020 ($25.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.57, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,991.60 ($25.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,699 ($46.92). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,321.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,575.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American
In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($28.88) per share, with a total value of £6,808.23 ($8,636.60). Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
