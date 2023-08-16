Anglo American plc Declares Dividend of $0.55 (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Anglo American Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,020 ($25.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.57, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,991.60 ($25.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,699 ($46.92). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,321.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,575.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($28.88) per share, with a total value of £6,808.23 ($8,636.60). Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.71) to GBX 2,700 ($34.25) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,100 ($39.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($32.98) to GBX 2,400 ($30.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($31.97) to GBX 2,430 ($30.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.13) to GBX 3,200 ($40.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,871.67 ($36.43).

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.