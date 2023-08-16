ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $296.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

