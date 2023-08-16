Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ATBPF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $21.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
