APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Insider Sells $72,241,330.20 in Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:APG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. 911,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,000. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

