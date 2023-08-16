Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 4.4% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $140.76. 1,214,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $126.94. The company has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

