Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading Down 1%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.74). 802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.78).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.80) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Aptitude Software Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £169.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,375.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 316.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 346.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptitude Software Group

In related news, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.35), for a total transaction of £394.45 ($500.38). 10.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.