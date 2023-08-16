Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 14,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 825,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $3,854,711.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,150.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 825,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $3,854,711.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,150.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344,805 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,834 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 40,923 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 105.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 581,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,295 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

ACHR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 4,442,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

