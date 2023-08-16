Argent Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,714 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 188.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ePlus by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. ePlus had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $492.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Bowen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at $641,009.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $560,161.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Bowen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at $641,009.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,605 shares of company stock worth $1,674,098. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

