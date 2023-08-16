Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,025 shares of company stock worth $13,629,195 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EW opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.